UK auctions 5.7 mln spot EU carbon permits at 23.40 eur/t each

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) -

* Britain auctioned 5.7 million spot European Union carbon permits at 23.40 euros a tonne each on Wednesday, the ICE Futures Europe website shows.

* There were 13 successful bidders out of a total of 19.

* Britain resumed auctions on Wednesday after a hiatus of more than a year due to uncertainty over its departure from the European Union.

* Despite Brexit, the country remains a member of Europe’s Emissions Trading System during the transition period until the end of the year. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey)