UK business lobby group CBI appoints new director-general

June 10 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Wednesday it has appointed Tony Danker, a former Treasury adviser and current chief executive of productivity-focused group Be the Business, as its new director-general.

Danker will succeed Carolyn Fairbairn, who will step down from the role in November, the country's biggest business lobby group said in a statement bit.ly/2MP8h90.

Fairbairn will complete her five-year term in September this year but agreed to extend her term due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to the statement. (Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengalur, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)