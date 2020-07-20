UK-Hong Kong extradition treaty suspended immediately - UK Foreign Secretary

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong immediately in response to Beijing imposing new legislation in the former British colony, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“The imposition of this new security legislation has significantly changed key assumptions underpinning our extradition treaty arrangements with Hong Kong,” he told lawmakers on Monday.

“The government has decided to suspend the extradition treaty immediately and indefinitely.” (Reporting by William James and Andrew MacAskill, Writing by Paul Sandle)