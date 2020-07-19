Chinese Labor Unrest
China says it will respond resolutely if UK sanctions officials

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - China will respond resolutely to any attempt by Britain to sanction Chinese officials following the imposition of a security law in Hong Kong, its ambassador in London said on Sunday.

“If UK government goes that far to impose sanctions on any individual in China, China will certainly make a resolute response to it,” Liu Xiaoming told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“You’ve seen what happens in the United States, they sanction Chinese officials, we sanction their senators, their officials - I do not want to see this tit-for-tat happen in... China-UK relations.” (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

