Britain to tighten laws on imports linked to alleged Chinese human rights abuses- Telegraph

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain will tighten the law on importing goods linked to alleged human rights abuses in China as ministers take a tougher stance on Beijing, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday will make a statement in the Commons on the government's response to forced labour in Xinjiang, home to around 12 million Uighur Muslims, the report bit.ly/2LKt2Fe added.

