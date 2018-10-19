FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 12:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK reminds China of importance of maritime law - PM May's office

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May stressed the importance of international maritime law in a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday, May’s office said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s firm commitment to the rules-based international system, including the importance of freedom of navigation and maritime security, in line with international law,” the statement issued following a meeting in Brussels added.

Last month, Beijing expressed anger after a British Royal Navy warship sailed close to islands claimed by China in the South China Sea, saying Britain had engaged in “provocation”. (Reporting by William James and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

