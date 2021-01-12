UN needs access to China's Xinjiang to review abuse allegations- UK's Raab

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday the United Nations needed access to China’s Xinjiang region to verify allegations of forced labour and other human rights violations.

“The number one thing to advance the debate in a sensible targeted way that would attract international support will be to secure the UN Human Rights Commissioner, or another authoritative third body, to be able to go in and review and verify authoritatively what is going on in Xinjiang,” he said.

“I raised that with the United Nations Secretary General yesterday.” (Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle, editing by Elizabeth Piper)