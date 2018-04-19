CORRECTED-Britain's Queen Elizabeth backs her son Charles to take on Commonwealth role

(Corrects London to Britain in third paragraph)

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth said on Thursday she hoped her son and heir Prince Charles would take on leadership of the Commonwealth, answering some who argue the position should be rotated around member states.

“It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949,” the queen said at the formal opening of the Commonwealth heads of Government Meeting.

The meeting, taking place in Britain for the first time in 20 years, is seen as a chance to reconnect with former British colonies and revitalise the loose alliance of 53 Commonwealth countries ahead of Brexit. (Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)