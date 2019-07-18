UK police vow to stop repeat of Extinction Rebellion protest chaos

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British police said they would not allow protesters from the Extinction Rebellion anti-climate change group to repeat the kind of disruption they caused to transport networks in London earlier this year when they hold fresh protests in October.

“We thought that April was wholly unacceptable,” Laurence Taylor, deputy assistant commissioner of London’s police force, told reporters.

“It went well beyond the realm of what was reasonable and we would not tolerate that level of disruption again.”

Extinction Rebellion has said it plans to cause more disruption in October than it did in April.