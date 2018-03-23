FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Britain refuses permission for new coal mine in northeast England

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The British government has refused to allow a new open cast coal mine to be built in northeastern England, the minister for local government said on Friday.

Northumberland County Council agreed last year that developer The Banks Group could extract 3 million tonnes of coal by cutting an open cast, or surface mine, near Druridge Bay, Highthorn.

However, minister Sajid Javid rejected the application on Friday following a public inquiry, government documents show. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale Editing by Mark Potter)

