LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog has confirmed it will launch an in-depth market investigation into pricing in the funerals sector.

The Competition and Markets Authority, which first launched a study into the sector last year, said it will focus on the supply of funeral director and crematoria services.

Dignity, Britain’s largest listed funeral services provider, said it would work with the CMA. (Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by Rachel Armstrong)