Britain says 22.2 million people have received first COVID vaccination

FILE PHOTO: Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh administers the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, to Vivien McKay Clinical Nurse Manager at the Western General Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Edinburgh, Scotland Britain December 8, 2020. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported the number of people who had received a first dose of a vaccine had risen to 22.2 million.

Britain also reported 5,177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 6,040 a day earlier.

The government’s website earlier said there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test, but posted a message saying: “Owing to processing issues for deaths in England, the numbers of deaths throughout the UK will be updated later. In the meantime, the number of newly reported deaths for 7 March 2021 may incorrectly show as zero.”

(This story adds government message saying owing to processing issues for deaths, the number of deaths incorrectly showed as zero)