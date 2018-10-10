Wife of jailed Azeri banker is target of UK's first Unexplained Wealth Order

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The wife of a jailed Azeri banker was identified as the first target of new British powers to combat corruption on Wednesday after London’s High Court lifted an anonymity order.

Last week, Zamira Hajiyeva, the wife of the former chairman of Azerbaijan’s largest bank, lost an appeal at the High Court against an attempt by the British authorities to seize two properties worth about 22 million pounds ($29 million) using an Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO).

Hajiyeva’s husband Jahangir Hajiyev, who was chairman of the International Bank of Azerbaijan, the country’s only state-owned bank, from 2001 to 2015, was convicted of fraud and embezzlement in October 2016 and sentenced to 15 years in jail. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)