Daiwa loses UK duty of care appeal case, faces $150 million bill

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Daiwa Capital Markets Europe did breach a rule on checking a customer instruction for fraud, Britain’s top court ruled on Wednesday, leaving the Japanese investment bank facing a $150 million damages bill.

“The Supreme Court unanimously dismisses Daiwa’s appeal and upholds that the High Court order should stand,” the court said in a statement.

Such a ruling could prompt international banks to shift some corporate business away from London to cut their liability risk in future, financial sector officials have said.