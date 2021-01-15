Hiscox Action Group says insurance judgment "massive boost" for UK businesses

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A UK Supreme Court insurance judgment substantially in favour of policyholders will be a “massivse boost” for British businesses currently suffering from a third government lockdown, the Hiscox Action Group policyholder group said on Friday.

The court ruled earlier that thousands of businesses should be insured for losses amassed after a national lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic in a test case that pitched the markets regulator against major insurers.

“The judgment should be a massive boost to all businesses reeling from a third lockdown who can now demand their claims are paid,” said Richard Leedham, a partner at law firm Mishcon de Reya who represents the Hiscox Action Group.

“The hope and expectation of our clients is that the claim adjustment process starts immediately and that insurers will not continue to cause further distress by further unnecessary delay.”