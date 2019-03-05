UK markets watchdog caps rent-to-own prices

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets watchdog said on Tuesday it will cap prices people pay for televisions, washing machines and other household goods bought on “rent-to-own” credit from April.

Rent-to-own (RTO) firms charge a weekly sum for three years to consumers who typically end up paying several times more than the ‘up-front’ cash price of the item.

The Financial Conduct Authority said the cap will be set at 100 percent, meaning people should not pay more than double the average price charged by mainstream retailers, a step the watchdog said would save consumers up to 22.7 million pounds a year.