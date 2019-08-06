Market News
August 6, 2019 / 6:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Teenager charged with attempted murder after boy thrown from London gallery

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - British police charged a 17-year-old with attempted murder after a 6-year-old boy was thrown from a 10th floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in central London.

The 17-year-old male was arrested on Sunday shortly after the 6-year-old boy was found on a fifth floor roof after reportedly being thrown from the viewing platform.

His mother was heard by witnesses screaming “Where’s my son, where’s my son?”.

“The injured boy remains in a stable, but critical condition in hospital with his family, who continue to be supported by officers,” police said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below