London's Crossrail could face more delays, higher costs - TfL

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Transport for London (TfL) said it had been informed by Crossrail Limited of fresh delays in opening the capital’s new flagship rail line connecting Heathrow Airport to Canary Wharf financial district and that the project would need more cash.

TfL said here it had been advised by Crossrail Limited that the opening of the central section of the Elizabeth line would not happen in 2020, as planned under a revised timetable.

Billed as Europe's most ambitious infrastructure project, the line running under London was supposed to open in December 2018 but was delayed before the original launch because of problems with testing and delays to signalling work.