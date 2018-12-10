London's Crossrail secures another 1.7 billion-pound bailout

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - London’s Crossrail project has agreed another bailout after its costs ballooned, with backers providing up to 1.7 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) to complete the line.

Problems with the 15-billion-pound flagship project emerged in August when its opening was put back by about nine months. It said on Monday the launch could be even later.

Transport For London said accountants KPMG had indicated the likely cost of the delay could be between 1.6 billion and 2 billion pounds, including 300 million pounds already contributed by the Department for Transport (DfT) and TfL in July.

The Mayor of London and the government had agreed a financial package to cover the shortfall, TfL said. ($1 = 0.7857 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)