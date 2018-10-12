RPT-UK's Cuadrilla to begin fracking on Oct 13 after injunction dismissed

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cuadrilla, a British shale gas company, said on Friday it would begin fracking a shale gas well at its Lancashire site in Britain on Oct. 13 after a court dismissed an attempt to stop the process.

The privately owned company will spend three months fracking two horizontal wells, which involves injecting sand, water and chemicals to split tightly packed shale rock and extract gas.

A local resident wanted the fracking suspended to allow for a judicial review of the local council’s safety procedures however a High Court judge dismissed the case.