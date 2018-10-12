FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
October 12, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Cuadrilla to begin fracking on Oct 13 after injunction dismissed

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cuadrilla, a British shale gas company, said on Friday it would begin fracking a shale gas well at its Lancashire site in Britain on Oct. 13 after a court dismissed an attempt to stop the process.

The privately owned company will spend three months fracking two horizontal wells, which involves injecting sand, water and chemicals to split tightly packed shale rock and extract gas.

A local resident wanted the fracking suspended to allow for a judicial review of the local council’s safety procedures however a High Court judge dismissed the case.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.