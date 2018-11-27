UK financial watchdog sees no end to rise in cyber attacks

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - There is no sign of an end to a sharp rise in technology glitches and cyber attacks on financial firms in Britain, a senior regulator said on Tuesday.

Outages at banks like TSB have left thousands of customers without banking services and British lawmakers have opened an investigation into such incidents.

“On the basis of the data that the FCA is currently collecting, we see no immediate end in sight to the escalation in tech and cyber incidents that are effecting UK financial services,” Megan Butler, the FCA’s executive director of supervision, told a Bloomberg event. (Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)