LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) said on Tuesday it was investigating reports that a Hawk plane had crashed at a base in Wales.

“We are aware of an incident today at RAF Valley involving a Hawk aircraft. We are investigating the incident” it said on Twitter. The defence ministry and local police also said they were investigating. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)