LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Italy will work with Britain on its planned Tempest fighter plane programme as part of an agreement to deepen the countries’ air combat relationship, Britain’s defence ministry said on Wednesday.

“The agreement covers existing platforms such as Typhoon and F-35, as well as Tempest, the programme initiated by the UK to develop a next generation combat air system,” the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by David Milliken)