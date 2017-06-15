FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Two British soldiers killed in Welsh firing range incident
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 15, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Two British soldiers killed in Welsh firing range incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates death toll)

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - A second soldier has died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and two others remain wounded, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the BBC reported that more than one person had been injured in an incident involving a tank at a military training base in Pembrokeshire in southwest Wales.

"It is with deep sadness that I can confirm the death of a second soldier from the Royal Tank Regiment following yesterday's incident at Castlemartin Ranges," junior defence minister Tobias Ellwood said in a statement. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Michael Holden and Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.