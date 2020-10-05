BAE Systems says Tempest staff numbers to rise to 2,500 next year

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems said that the number of people working on Tempest, the UK-led project to build a new fighter jet with Italy and Sweden, will rise to 2,500 by next year from more than 1,800 now.

BAE Systems, UK engine maker Rolls-Royce, European missile maker MBDA and Italy’s Leonardo are amongst the companies working to develop Tempest, meant eventually to replace the Eurofighter Typhoon from 2040.

The planned increase in Tempest staff was revealed by BAE CEO Charles Woodburn in the Telegraph newspaper and the article was published on BAE’s website on Monday.