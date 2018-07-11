UK wants to maintain leadership position in fighter jet technology -UK air chief

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s air chief Stephen Hillier said the country wants to maintain a leadership position in fighter jet technology.

Britain is currently considering its future combat air strategy, and the government said in February it will provide a further update on it at some point this summer.

Hillier, whose full title is air chief marshal, was speaking at a conference in London.

That comes after France said it would take the lead in the development of a next generation combat jet with Germany under an agreement the two governments signed in June.