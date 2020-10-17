Deloitte to shut four UK offices to cut costs amid pandemic: FT

FILE PHOTO: Offices of Deloitte are seen in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - Deloitte will permanently close four of its 50 UK offices in coming months as the company aims to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Deloitte, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, will move about 500 of its employees who work at offices in Gatwick, Liverpool, Nottingham and Southampton to other locations or offer full-time remote working, the newspaper said. on.ft.com/2H7KAcD

(This story corrects to reflect FT correction of total number of offices to 50 from 20.)