Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Banks

Deloitte to shut four UK offices to cut costs amid pandemic - FT

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Offices of Deloitte are seen in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - Deloitte will permanently close four of its 20 UK offices in coming months as the company aims to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Deloitte, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, will move about 500 of its employees who work at offices in Gatwick, Liverpool, Nottingham and Southampton to other locations or offer full-time remote working, the newspaper said. on.ft.com/2H7KAcD

Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up