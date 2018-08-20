FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 20, 2018 / 9:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Drax switches on fourth biomass generation unit at Yorkshire power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) -

* Britain’s Drax said on Monday that its fourth biomass generation unit has started operations at its power plant in North Yorkshire

* Drax converted its first three coal units to use biomass between 2013 and 2016. It started the fourth unit’s conversion in June

* The cost of converting the fourth unit is below the level of previous conversions at around 30 million pounds ($38 million)

* Drax said it will now continue work to replace its remaining two coal units with gas-fired power generation units

* Proposals for these conversions has been submitted to the Planning Inspectorate and a final decision is expected next year ($1 = 0.7841 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.