British army deploying specialist equipment at Gatwick after drone disruption

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The British army has deployed unspecified equipment at Gatwick Airport, the ministry of defence said on Thursday, after drones flying near Britain’s second busiest airport grounded flights and stranded thousands of Christmas travellers.

“We are deploying specialist equipment to Gatwick airport to assist Sussex Police,” a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. Flights to and from Gatwick remain suspended. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Alistair Smout)