Gatwick cancels all flights on Thursday after drones ground planes - BBC

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s Gatwick Airport cancelled all flights on Thursday after drones flying near the airport grounded flights and will not reopen before Friday morning at the earliest, the BBC reported.

As thousands of passengers waited at Gatwick, Britain’s second busiest airport, police hunted for the operators of the large drones which reappeared near the airfield every time the airport tried to reopen the runway.

Gatwick declined to comment on the report.