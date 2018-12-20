easyJet cancels all Gatwick flights on Thursday after drones ground planes

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The British airline easyJet cancelled all its Gatwick flights on Thursday after drones flying near the airport grounded flights and said the disruption is expected to continue into Friday.

“At this stage, there is no indication of when the airport might re-open and as a result we have cancelled all flights due to operate to or from London Gatwick today,” easyJet said in a statement.

“We expect disruption to continue into tomorrow.”