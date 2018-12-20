Gatwick airport drone disruption "irresponsible" - UK PM May's spokesman

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The flying of drones near London Gatwick which has forced the airport to shut its runway is irresponsible and completely unacceptable, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Authorities at Britain’s second busiest airport halted flights at 2200 GMT on Wednesday after two drones were spotted flying near its airfield, causing delays to thousands of Christmas travellers.

“This behaviour is irresponsible and completely unacceptable, and we feel for all the passengers who are facing so much disruption,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)