UK police release two people arrested in Gatwick drone investigation

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - British police on Sunday released without charge two people arrested in an inquiry into the illegal use of drones at London’s Gatwick Airport that crippled operations for three days last week.

Sussex Police arrested a 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from the local area late on Friday.

“Both people have fully co-operated with our enquiries, and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick,” Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley said on Sunday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Hugh Lawson)