Industrials
December 20, 2018 / 5:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's Transport Secretary lifts night-flying restriction at other airports - Sky News

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - UK Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said he would temporarily lift night-flying restrictions at other airports in Britain, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Grayling said the move was to ease congestion caused by aircraft diverted from Gatwick Airport, according to a Sky News tweet.

Drones flying near London’s Gatwick airport grounded flights throughout Thursday, stranding thousands of Christmas travellers in what the government called a reckless attempt to cripple Britain’s second busiest airport. (Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below