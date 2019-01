LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Heathrow resumed flights, a spokeswoman for Europe’s biggest airport said, after departures were disrupted for an hour on Tuesday following reports of a drone sighting.

Flights had been suspended at 1705 GMT, police said.

Last month, London’s second-busiest airport, Gatwick, was severely disrupted when drones were sighted over three days, forcing the cancellation of around 1,000 flights. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)