LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Flights from London’s Heathrow airport were halted on Tuesday after the airport said there had been sightings of a drone flown near Britain’s busiest air hub.

“We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow,” the airport said. “As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)