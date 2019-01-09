UK government will consider new law to tackle illegal drone use

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s de-facto deputy said the government will consider toughening the law to tackle the illegal use of drones after flights were disrupted at Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

“Clearly, the government is looking at the law to see whether there are ways in which it could be strengthened,” Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said in an interview with ITV.

“What I think the airports themselves have to do is step up and do more of is investment in technology to both detect and then stop drones from flying.”

Flights from London’s Heathrow airport were halted for about an hour on Tuesday after reports of a drone sighting near Europe’s busiest air hub, raising fears that the chaos that affected rival Gatwick last month could be repeated on an even larger scale. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)