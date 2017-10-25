FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British medicine app Echo raises 7 mln stg to fund expansion
October 25, 2017 / 6:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British medicine app Echo raises 7 mln stg to fund expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British start-up Echo said on Wednesday it had raised 7 million pounds ($9.2 million) in a funding round led by White Star Capital to expand use of its app that helps people manage their medicine to treat conditions like asthma.

The mobile app, which already has 50,000 users, lets people order repeat prescriptions from their doctor for delivery, the company said.

It also reminds patients to take their medication and when they are going to run out.

Other participants in the funding round included MMC Ventures, LocalGlobe, Global Founders Capital, Rocket Internet and Public.io, Echo said.

The company received 1.8 million pounds in seed funding from LocalGlobe, Global Founders Capital and Rocket Internet in 2016.

$1 = 0.7620 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Edmund Blair

