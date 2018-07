LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British new car registrations fell by an annual 3.5 percent in June, dragged down by a sharp drop in sales of diesel-powered cars, industry figures showed on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 1.3 million new cars had been registered over the first six months of this year — down 6.3 percent compared with the first six months of 2017. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Sarah Young)