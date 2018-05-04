FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 4, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK new car sales rise for 1st time in a year, diesel slumps again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British new car registrations ended a year-long run of declines to rise by an annual 10.4 percent in April although an industry body cautioned the increase reflected a poor performance in the same month last year.

Demand in April 2017 dropped 20 percent as a tax rise came into effect.

Sales last month reached 167,911 units according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) which also said there were more selling days last month compared with the April 2017 due to the timing of Easter.

Demand for diesel cars dropped by 25 percent in Europe’s second-largest autos market as customers continued to worry about tax rises and looming bans and restrictions in many countries.

“Consumers need certainty about future policies towards different fuel types, including diesel, and a compelling package of incentives to deliver long-term confidence in the newest technologies,” said SMMT CEO Mike Hawes. (Reporting by Costas Pitas Editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.