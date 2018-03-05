FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 5, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

UK car registrations fall in February, hit by diesel sales again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - British new car registrations fell by an annual 2.8 percent in February, an industry body said on Monday, hit by a further slump in the sales of diesel vehicles which politicians have targeted over air quality concerns.

Total new sales stood at 80,805 units, with demand for diesel vehicles declining by an annual 23.5 percent, while petrol cars rose 14.4 percent, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

“Although the new car market has dipped, it remains at a good level despite the drop in demand for diesel,” SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.

A further softening in sales was expected in March, reflecting a surge in sales in the same month last year ahead of a tax change, Hawes said. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.