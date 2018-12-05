UK car sales fell around 3 pct in November - preliminary data

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - British new car sales dropped by around 3 percent last month compared with November 2017, according to preliminary data released by an industry body on Wednesday.

Europe’s second-largest car market has been hit by double-digit drops in sales of diesel vehicles due to uncertainty over government policy and a levy hike, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has previously said.

Britain’s imminent departure from the European Union has also weighed on sales after they hit record highs in 2015 and 2016, the SMMT has said.

Since September, stricter emissions rules have disrupted the supply of some vehicles across Europe.

The SMMT body will publish final figures for November registrations at 0900 GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas Editing by William Schomberg)