LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - British new car registrations fell 4.1 percent year-on-year last month, dragged down by weak demand from consumers, according to industry data on Tuesday.

Sales fell to 161,064 units from 167,911, despite a small increase in demand for fleet cars, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

Registrations by private motorists fell by an annual 10.3 percent, SMMT said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)