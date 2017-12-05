FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK new car sales fell 11 percent in November-data
Sections
Featured
Trump outlines big cuts to Utah monuments, tribes prepare to sue
Politics
Trump outlines big cuts to Utah monuments, tribes prepare to sue
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Business
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Facebook targets children with Snap rip-off
Breakingviews
Facebook targets children with Snap rip-off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 5, 2017 / 5:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK new car sales fell 11 percent in November-data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Britain fell by around 11 percent in November, the eighth consecutive month that sales have declined, according to preliminary numbers from an industry body.

The sales have reflected caution among consumers faced by a rise in inflation since the Brexit vote in 2016 and weak wage growth, as well as concerns that the government would clamp down on diesel vehicles to curb pollution.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders were expected to show diesel car sales fell sharply again.

Britain will increase tax on diesel cars that do not meet more stringent emissions standards, finance minister Philip Hammond said last month.

November’s expected drop in sales would add to the fall of nearly 5 percent in overall registrations between January and October.

The SMMT is due to publish final numbers at 0900 GMT on Tuesday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.