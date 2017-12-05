UK new car sales fell 11 percent in November-data

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Britain fell by around 11 percent in November, the eighth consecutive month that sales have declined, according to preliminary numbers from an industry body.

The sales have reflected caution among consumers faced by a rise in inflation since the Brexit vote in 2016 and weak wage growth, as well as concerns that the government would clamp down on diesel vehicles to curb pollution.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders were expected to show diesel car sales fell sharply again.

Britain will increase tax on diesel cars that do not meet more stringent emissions standards, finance minister Philip Hammond said last month.

November’s expected drop in sales would add to the fall of nearly 5 percent in overall registrations between January and October.

The SMMT is due to publish final numbers at 0900 GMT on Tuesday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Matthew Mpoke Bigg)