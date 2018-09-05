FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 8:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK new car sales jump as demand for electric vehicles soars

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - British new car registrations jumped by an annual 23.1 percent in August as demand for electric and alternatively fueled vehicles soared by nearly 90 percent, a car industry body said on Wednesday.

Overall new car sales reached 94,094 units last month with a record one in 12 buyers purchasing an electric model, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

“Given August is always a small month in new car registrations ahead of the important plate-change month of September, it would be wrong to view the market as booming,” SMMT boss Mike Hawes said.

August is typically the second-weakest month for car sales in Britain, the SMMT said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas Editing by William Schomberg)

