LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose 1.4 percent last month, boosted by rising sales of petrol and alternative-fuelled cars, according to data from a car industry body.

Sales rose to 81,969 units from 80,805 in February 2018, despite a 14 percent year-on-year fall in diesel car registrations, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.