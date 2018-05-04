UK new car sales rise around 10 percent in April -preliminary data

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British new car registrations increased by roughly 10 percent last month according to preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), although the numbers are in comparison to a weak performance in April last year.

Demand in April 2017 dropped 20 percent as a tax rise came into effect which had led to bumper demand in March as some buyers brought forward their purchases.

Last month, sales of diesel cars fell by around 25 percent in Europe’s second-largest autos market as customers continue to shun the segment in the face of tax rises and looming bans and restrictions in many countries.

The SMMT will release the final data at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)