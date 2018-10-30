FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bankruptcy News
October 30, 2018 / 9:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK companies in distress up almost 20 pct on year in Q3

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The number of companies registering as insolvent in England and Wales rose by 19.3 percent year-on-year during the third quarter on an underlying basis, official data showed on Tuesday.

This was the biggest increase since the second quarter of 2009, during the depths of the financial crisis, and was driven by an increase in creditors’ voluntary liquidations.

However, the number of individuals registering as insolvent fell by 2.5 percent compared with a year ago, the Insolvency Service, a British government agency, said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.